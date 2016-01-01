Program Guide

Full Schedule
Weekdays
12AM –6AM – Classic Hits
6AM-9AM – Janet and Friends.. on Ellis Island!
9AM-11AM – At Your Service with Scott McCaulley
Monday
10-11 Hospice Compassus (1st and 2nd Monday)
Tuesday
9-10 Master Gardeners of the Ozarks (1st and 2nd Tuesday), Kitchen Confidence 101 (3rd and 4th Tuesday)
10-11 Taney County Sewer Board (Every Other Month starting June 7)
Wednesday
9-10 Healing Arts Center Program
10-11 Stone County Health Dept. (1st, 4th) OWN It (2nd), Taney County Health Dept. (3rd)
Thursday
9-10 Travel Talk
Friday
9:30-10 Conservation Report
11AM-2PM – Kilmeade and Friends
2PM – 5PM – Dave Ramsey
5PM-8PM – The Joe Pags Show
8PM-Midnight – Classic Hits
Saturdays
9AM – 10AM –Branson Backstage Info-Tainment Extravaganza
12AM – 6PM – Classic Hits
7PM-8PM – Branson Country USA
8PM-Midnight –Classic Hits
Sundays
12AM-12AM – Classic Hits