Program Guide

Full Schedule

Weekdays                                                                                                                                                                                 

 12AM –6AM – Classic Hits

6AM-9AM – Janet and Friends.. on Ellis Island!

9AM-11AM – At Your Service with Scott McCaulley

Monday
10-11 Hospice Compassus (1st and 2nd Monday)

Tuesday
9-10 Master Gardeners of the Ozarks (1st and 2nd  Tuesday), Kitchen Confidence 101 (3rd and 4th Tuesday)
10-11 Taney County Sewer Board (Every Other Month starting June 7)

Wednesday
9-10 Healing Arts Center Program
10-11 Stone County Health Dept. (1st, 4th) OWN It (2nd), Taney County Health Dept. (3rd)

Thursday
9-10 Travel Talk

Friday
9:30-10 Conservation Report

11AM-2PM  Kilmeade and Friends

2PM – 5PM  Dave Ramsey

5PM-8PM – The Joe Pags Show

8PM-Midnight – Classic Hits

Saturdays

9AM – 10AM –Branson Backstage Info-Tainment Extravaganza  

12AM – 6PM – Classic Hits

7PM-8PM – Branson Country USA

8PM-Midnight –Classic Hits

Sundays

12AM-12AM – Classic Hits