Program Guide

Full Schedule

Weekdays

12AM –6AM – Classic Hits

6AM-9AM – Janet and Friends.. on Ellis Island!

9AM-11AM – At Your Service with Scott McCaulley

Monday

10-11 Hospice Compassus (1st and 2nd Monday)

Tuesday

9-10 Master Gardeners of the Ozarks (1st and 2nd Tuesday), Kitchen Confidence 101 (3rd and 4th Tuesday)

10-11 Taney County Sewer Board (Every Other Month starting June 7)

Wednesday

9-10 Healing Arts Center Program

10-11 Stone County Health Dept. (1st, 4th) OWN It (2nd), Taney County Health Dept. (3rd)

Thursday

9-10 Travel Talk

Friday

9:30-10 Conservation Report

11AM-2PM – Kilmeade and Friends

2PM – 5PM – Dave Ramsey

5PM-8PM – The Joe Pags Show

8PM-Midnight – Classic Hits

Saturdays

9AM – 10AM –Branson Backstage Info-Tainment Extravaganza

12AM – 6PM – Classic Hits

7PM-8PM – Branson Country USA

8PM-Midnight –Classic Hits

Sundays

12AM-12AM – Classic Hits